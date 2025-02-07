Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.49% to Rs 772.40 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 23.47% to Rs 88.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.49% to Rs 772.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 605.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.772.40605.8424.2424.26179.30137.83134.60102.4588.7071.84

