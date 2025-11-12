Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSB standalone net profit rises 9.61% in the September 2025 quarter

KSB standalone net profit rises 9.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 649.50 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 9.61% to Rs 65.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 649.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 616.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales649.50616.50 5 OPM %13.0414.21 -PBDT102.5093.60 10 PBT87.8079.90 10 NP65.0059.30 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 40.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the September 2025 quarter

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 48.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story