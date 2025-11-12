KSB standalone net profit rises 9.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 649.50 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 9.61% to Rs 65.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 649.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 616.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.649.50616.5013.0414.21102.5093.6087.8079.9065.0059.30

