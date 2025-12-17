Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's B&F vertical secures 'large' domestic orders

L&T's B&F vertical secures 'large' domestic orders

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The EPC major announced that it has secured 'large' orders for its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical in India.

The value of the contract, according to L&T's internal classification, ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The business has bagged an EPC order from Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation for construction of Advait Lok (Acharya Shankar Museum Complex & Parking) at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district. The project involves the development of a state-of-the-art global museum showcasing the life and philosophy of Acharya Shankar, featuring intricate stone carvings and glass fiber reinforced concrete architectural elements. The scope includes civil and architectural works, MEP services, external development with parking facilities, and operations and maintenance for five years. The project is to be executed in 36 months.

The company has also received an EPC order from the Assam Government for redevelopment of the R G Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai in Guwahati. The project entails construction of a FIFA-compliant football stadium with a seating capacity of 25,000, along with allied sports facilities, to be completed in 27 months.

In addition, the B&F business has secured an order from a reputed developer for the construction of luxury high-rise residential towers in Mumbai. The project comprises three towers with two basements, a ground floor, and 45 to 66 upper floors, rising up to 230 meters, and includes reinforced concrete shell and core structures, premium finishes, and comprehensive MEP services.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 4,056.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

