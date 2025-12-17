Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps (India) corrects on profit selling

Shakti Pumps (India) corrects on profit selling

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) dropped 6.09% to Rs 732.20, snapping a sharp rally as investors booked profits after recent gains.

The stock had surged 41.52% over the past four sessions. Despite the rebound, it remains down 16.68% over the past three months and 27.39% over the last six months.

On 12 December 2025, Shakti Pumps (India) announced that it won orders worth Rs 95.23 crore under the PM-KUSUM scheme. It secured a Rs 71.25 crore order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for 2,033 off-grid solar water pumping systems. The company also received a Rs 23.98 crore order from the Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency for 1,200 solar pumping systems. Both projects are to be completed within 120 days.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps and pump motors.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 10.56% YoY to Rs 90.71 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 5% YoY to Rs 666.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

