Liberty Shoes standalone net profit rises 12.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 187.66 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes rose 12.65% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 187.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.51% to Rs 13.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 675.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 636.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

