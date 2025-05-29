Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Liberty Shoes standalone net profit rises 12.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Liberty Shoes standalone net profit rises 12.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 187.66 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes rose 12.65% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 187.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.51% to Rs 13.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 675.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 636.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales187.66169.64 11 675.48636.86 6 OPM %13.3914.93 -10.2410.55 - PBDT21.3922.29 -4 56.3453.96 4 PBT8.8911.44 -22 23.5620.20 17 NP5.614.98 13 13.5611.16 22

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

