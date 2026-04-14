Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced that its board has approved he issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, to the existing shareholders.

Under the approved proposal, shareholders will get one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each held as on the record date.

The companys existing authorised equity share capital stands at Rs 25,000 crore while its paid up equity share capital is Rs. 6,324.99 crore. Post proposed bonus issuance of 1:1, the paid up equity share capital shall increase to Rs 12,649.99 crore. The reserves & surplus (In India) stood at Rs 1,46,440.58 crore as at 31st December 2025 and The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 33,998 crore for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2025.

R Doraiswamy, CEO & MD, LIC said, Since listing in May 2022, LIC has been paying dividends consistently and also increasing the dividend per share over a period of time from Rs 1.50 per share to Rs 12 per share. We have been continuously evaluating various mechanisms for rewarding our shareholders and we believe this proposed bonus issue is a significant step taken by us in that direction. We are thankful to our shareholders for their support, patience and belief in our strategy and execution. We are confident that our entire transformation initiatives are leading to tangible results and will continue to yield better outcomes for all.