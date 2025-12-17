Aurionpro Solutions secures multi-year deal with an Indian public sector bank

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant win to deploy its next-generation cash management platform for one of India's largest public sector banks. This multi-year deal includes software licensing, implementation, and an extended annual maintenance contract (AMC).
Under this project, Aurionpro will enable the bank to upgrade its cash management stack and strengthen competitiveness in a rapidly digitizing market. Aurionpro's iCashpro brings a cutting-edge and unified digital experience across payments, collections, liquidity management, mandates, virtual accounts, reconciliation, government business, and real-time reporting. It also integrates escrow management capabilities via Fintra, highlighting the increasing synergies from Aurionpro's recent acquisition.
Aurionpro's transaction banking platform is powered by AurionAI, the company's unified enterprise AI platform focused on banking, which delivers advanced analytics for both the bank and its customers, enabling actionable insights across usage trends, performance, product adoption, transaction volumes, and customer segmentation. AurionAI's cash flow forecasting module provides intelligent insights through seamless integration with core banking systems.
The platform also delivers AI/ML-driven recommendations and proactive nudges based on historical behaviour and current balances, helping anticipate requirements such as month-end payroll or vendor payments.
