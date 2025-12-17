Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,500 cr

Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,500 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
On private placement basis

Tata Chemicals has allotted 1,50,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible debentures, having face value Rs 1,00,000/- each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore, for a tenor of 2 years 364 days, to identified investors on private placement basis, on the terms and conditions as mentioned in the transaction documents for the said issue.

The NCDs have a fixed rate coupon of 7.06% and have been issued based on multiple yield allotment method. The NCDs will be listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

