Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 30.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 30.25% to Rs 221.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 317.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 1847.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1568.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1847.411568.7617.5828.60363.29494.04272.22425.75221.24317.18

