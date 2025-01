Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 25.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 3799.68 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 25.70% to Rs 215.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 289.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 3799.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3293.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

