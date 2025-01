SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 30.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.07% to Rs 4618.69 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services declined 30.21% to Rs 383.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 549.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.07% to Rs 4618.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4621.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4618.694621.7027.0029.51566.39788.37517.63737.59383.23549.08

