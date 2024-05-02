Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales volumes grow 13% in April'24

Mahindra & Mahindra reported total sales of 70,471 units in month of April 2024 compared to 62,294 units in April 2023, recording a growth of 13%.

Total sales includes domestic PV sales of 41,008 units (higher by 18%) and domestic CV and 3-wheeler sales of 27,606 units (higher by 7%).

Exports rose 2% to 1857 units.

