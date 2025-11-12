Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 1.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 45.93 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 1.57% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 45.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.9344.3127.8228.9815.2514.5112.4312.348.788.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News