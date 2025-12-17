Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 345 crore

NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 345 crore

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
NBCC (India) announced that it has bagged two orders aggregating Rs 345.04 crore from IIT Mandi and Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The IIT Mandi order, valued at Rs 332.99 crore, is for project management consultancy services covering planning, design, and construction of academic blocks, faculty housing, and a student activity center, including a sports complex.

The Rs 12.05 crore contract from Kandla SEZ pertains to annual maintenance services such as housekeeping, horticulture, electrical, plumbing, and civil works, along with upkeep of utilities and systems, for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2026.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) shed 0.36% to Rs 111.40 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

