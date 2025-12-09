Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.26% to Rs 119.27 crore

Net profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt rose 13.58% to Rs 32.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.26% to Rs 119.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.119.2788.1884.4179.6649.2635.7748.4935.0132.5328.64

