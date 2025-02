Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 83.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.46% to Rs 414.98 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 83.07% to Rs 28.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.46% to Rs 414.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 301.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.414.98301.8916.1317.0559.7640.8638.6625.1628.7615.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News