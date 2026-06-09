Precision Electronics gains on bagging Rs 37-crore surveillance systems order

Precision Electronics jumped 4.95% to Rs 156.95 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 37 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for the supply of surveillance systems.

The company said the name of the end customer cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality obligations and commercial sensitivity associated with the contract.

According to the company, the order is scheduled to be executed during the current financial year, FY2026-27.

The company further clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract.