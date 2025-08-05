Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 0.83%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 0.83%

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended down 0.83% at 21970.15 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Biocon Ltd shed 2.63%, Abbott India Ltd dropped 2.18% and Divis Laboratories Ltd slipped 1.24%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 2.00% over last one year compared to the 2.47% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 0.72% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.30% to close at 24649.55 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.38% to close at 80710.25 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

