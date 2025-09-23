RVNL gains after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 145-cr Southern Railway project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.34% to Rs 363.75 after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a Southern Railway project worth Rs 145.35 crore, aimed at supporting the Mission 3000 MT loading target.

The contract involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations (Scott-connected), including power quality compensating equipment, switching posts (SP/SSP), SCADA integration, and automatic fault locator (AFL) for the Jolarpettai JunctionSalem Junction (JTJSA) section of the Salem division. The project is to be executed over 540 days.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.