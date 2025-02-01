Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheela Foam Q3 PAT slumps 39% YoY to Rs 19 crore in FY25

Sheela Foam Q3 PAT slumps 39% YoY to Rs 19 crore in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sheela Foam consolidated net profit tumbled 38.96% to Rs 18.78 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 30.77 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 10.03% to Rs 967.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 878.89 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 21.21 crore in Q3 FY25, down 59.90% as against Rs 52.90 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 88 crore in Q3 FY25, registering growth of 15% YoY from Rs 76 crore posted in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin remained the same at 9% in Q3 FY25, compared to 9% recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the segmental front, revenue within India stood at Rs 782.54 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.60% year on year. Revenue outside India was at Rs 184.57 crore in Q3 FY25, down 5.86% year on year.

Sheela Foam pioneered in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams in India and has ten manufacturing facilities, using state-of-the-art technology at strategic locations across the country.

Also Read

Budget 2025 LIVE: Unlike past Budgets that filled the treasury, this fills people's pockets, says PM

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Sensex, Nifty muted; Midcaps drag; IT, Metal, Financials, Oil weigh

Union Budget 2025: Sitharaman's key allocations and reforms across sectors

Latest LIVE: Even BJP supporters save Rs 25K a month under AAP schemes, claims Kejriwal

Union Budget 2025: Where does the rupee come from and where does it go?

Shares of Sheela Foam shed 0.04% to Rs 916.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Oil and Gas shares fall

Industrials shares slide

Capital Goods stocks slide

ITC Ltd gains for third straight session

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story