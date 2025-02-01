Sheela Foam Q3 PAT slumps 39% YoY to Rs 19 crore in FY25

Sheela Foam consolidated net profit tumbled 38.96% to Rs 18.78 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 30.77 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 10.03% to Rs 967.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 878.89 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 21.21 crore in Q3 FY25, down 59.90% as against Rs 52.90 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 88 crore in Q3 FY25, registering growth of 15% YoY from Rs 76 crore posted in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin remained the same at 9% in Q3 FY25, compared to 9% recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the segmental front, revenue within India stood at Rs 782.54 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.60% year on year. Revenue outside India was at Rs 184.57 crore in Q3 FY25, down 5.86% year on year.

Sheela Foam pioneered in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams in India and has ten manufacturing facilities, using state-of-the-art technology at strategic locations across the country.

