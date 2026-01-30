Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 9.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.21% to Rs 46.96 croreNet profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance declined 9.40% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.21% to Rs 46.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.96107.23 -56 OPM %-5.320.83 -PBDT-2.880.95 PL PBT-3.700.15 PL NP6.176.81 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content