Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 9.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 9.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 56.21% to Rs 46.96 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance declined 9.40% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.21% to Rs 46.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.96107.23 -56 OPM %-5.320.83 -PBDT-2.880.95 PL PBT-3.700.15 PL NP6.176.81 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 6.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Infibeam Avenues rebranded as AvenuesAI

Genesys International secures Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story