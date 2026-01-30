Associate Sponsors

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 717.40 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 81.64% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 717.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 910.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales717.40910.28 -21 OPM %1.911.54 -PBDT18.6324.21 -23 PBT14.2920.48 -30 NP4.4924.46 -82

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

