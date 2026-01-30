Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 717.40 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 81.64% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 717.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 910.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.717.40910.281.911.5418.6324.2114.2920.484.4924.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News