Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 442.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 20.47% to Rs 57.39 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries rose 442.11% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 57.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales57.3947.64 20 OPM %7.883.53 -PBDT5.582.19 155 PBT4.000.70 471 NP3.090.57 442

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

