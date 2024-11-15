Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 442.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.47% to Rs 57.39 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries rose 442.11% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 57.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.57.3947.647.883.535.582.194.000.703.090.57

