THDC India consolidated net profit declines 18.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of THDC India declined 18.91% to Rs 267.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 330.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 702.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 683.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.702.47683.5560.6470.26368.71475.51318.04402.09267.95330.44

