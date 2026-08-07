Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4926.5, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4926.5, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 24546.45. The Sensex is at 78496.65, down 0.58%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 1.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26564.8, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.09 lakh shares in last one month.