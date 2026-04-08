Torrent Power Ltd spurts 4.32%, up for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1459.9, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.64% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% gain in NIFTY and a 15.33% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1459.9, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Torrent Power Ltd has added around 2.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.59 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1461.8, up 4.18% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is down 4.64% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% gain in NIFTY and a 15.33% gain in the Nifty Energy index.