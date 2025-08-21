Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.54% to Rs 121.77 crore

Net profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt rose 57.35% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.54% to Rs 121.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.121.7793.2883.1577.3452.9737.2252.2836.5538.6324.55

