AIA Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 9.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50441 shares

Granules India Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 May 2026.

AIA Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 9.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50441 shares. The stock gained 6.00% to Rs.4,391.80. Volumes stood at 2.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd saw volume of 106.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.03% to Rs.787.00. Volumes stood at 7.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd recorded volume of 51.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.14% to Rs.510.30. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd saw volume of 111.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.23% to Rs.414.75. Volumes stood at 15.73 lakh shares in the last session. Exide Industries Ltd recorded volume of 212.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.52% to Rs.393.80. Volumes stood at 73.52 lakh shares in the last session.