Volumes soar at International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd counter

Tejas Networks Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 January 2026.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd clocked volume of 79.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.42% to Rs.318.40. Volumes stood at 5.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 233.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.17% to Rs.335.15. Volumes stood at 24.87 lakh shares in the last session. Oil India Ltd witnessed volume of 239.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.81% to Rs.492.55. Volumes stood at 30.43 lakh shares in the last session. Bikaji Foods International Ltd witnessed volume of 9.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.56% to Rs.664.05. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.