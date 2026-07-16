Waaree Energy Storage Solutions commences BESS container manufacturing unit

Waaree Energy Storage Solutions (Waaree ESS), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, today announced the commencement of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Container Manufacturing Facility.

This BESS Container Manufacturing facility is of 5.15 GWh - uprated from an originally planned 3.5 GWh, driven by debottlenecking of production throughput and improved energy density of battery cells. The facility is equipped with advanced Industry 4.0 technologies, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), intelligent material handling, automated assembly lines, and advanced testing and quality assurance systems.

The BESS container facility is the first milestone in Waaree ESS's manufacturing roadmap of 20 GWh. In the current financial year, the company intends to operationalize below facilities: