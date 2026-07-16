Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energy Storage Solutions commences BESS container manufacturing unit

Waaree Energy Storage Solutions commences BESS container manufacturing unit

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Waaree Energy Storage Solutions (Waaree ESS), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, today announced the commencement of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Container Manufacturing Facility.

This BESS Container Manufacturing facility is of 5.15 GWh - uprated from an originally planned 3.5 GWh, driven by debottlenecking of production throughput and improved energy density of battery cells. The facility is equipped with advanced Industry 4.0 technologies, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), intelligent material handling, automated assembly lines, and advanced testing and quality assurance systems.

The BESS container facility is the first milestone in Waaree ESS's manufacturing roadmap of 20 GWh. In the current financial year, the company intends to operationalize below facilities:

5.15 GWh of Battery Pack Manufacturing -uprated from an originally planned 3.5 GWh, driven by debottlenecking of production throughput and improved energy density of battery cells 3.5 GWh of Lithium Cell Manufacturing

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain enters strategic partnership with Sri Lankan hospitality group Citrus Leisure

AstraZeneca Pharma India gets CDSCO nod for additional Fasenra indication

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 38.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 138.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story