Waaree Renewable Technologies secures solar power project of Rs 102.75 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of Ground Mount Solar Power Project of 25MWac/35MWp on a turnkey basis along with Evacuation Infrastructure of 50MW. The contract, valued at Rs 102.75 crore, is placed by one of the largest manufacturers of pig iron and castings & seamless tubes.

