Waaree Renewable Technologies secures solar power project of Rs 102.75 cr

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of Ground Mount Solar Power Project of 25MWac/35MWp on a turnkey basis along with Evacuation Infrastructure of 50MW. The contract, valued at Rs 102.75 crore, is placed by one of the largest manufacturers of pig iron and castings & seamless tubes.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

