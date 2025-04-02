Zaggle Prepaid rises on inking pact with Truecaller International

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 1.64% to Rs 359.55 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Truecaller International.

According to an exchange filing, the company will provide its employee expense management and benefits solution, Zaggle Save, to Truecaller International, with the agreement set to be executed within one year.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News