Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid rises on inking pact with Truecaller International

Zaggle Prepaid rises on inking pact with Truecaller International

Image
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 1.64% to Rs 359.55 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Truecaller International.

According to an exchange filing, the company will provide its employee expense management and benefits solution, Zaggle Save, to Truecaller International, with the agreement set to be executed within one year.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sandhar Tech rises after acquiring Sundaram-Clayton's Aluminium die casting business

SJVN gains after arm completes trial run of 241.77 MW at Bikaner solar project

Valor Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex jumps 392 pts; FMCG shares advance

Ashok Leyland increases its stake in Optare PLC

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story