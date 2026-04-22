Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,280; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,280, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,280 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,430.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,990 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Bandhan MF adds gold, silver ETFs to equity, hybrid fund asset mix In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,490. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900. US gold prices rose on Wednesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, helped by lower oil prices after the US extended a ceasefire with Iran, easing fears of an inflation spike and higher-for-longer interest rates.