Prosus NV doubles stake in Urban Company ahead of $1.8 billion IPO

By Loni Prinsloo

Prosus NV, known for its massive stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd., said it more than doubled its stake in Urban Co. ahead of the Indian startup’s listing, and is now one of the firm’s biggest shareholders.

The Amsterdam-based technology group now owns 7.35 per cent of Urban after adding about 4 per cent in the latest deal, Prosus India Ecosystem head Ashutosh Sharma said in an interview. Prosus has invested $139 million in the company, which has been in operation since 2021 and offers services from carpentry to house cleaning and masseurs, Sharma said.

Urban surged as much as 74 per cent in its Mumbai trading debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $2.8 billion. The initial public offering was a hundred times oversubscribed, making it one of India’s most popular deals of the year.

“The demand for Urban Company has been so high,” said Sharma. “We wanted more allocation and could not get a lot more.”

This was the third IPO in India that Prosus had participated in over the past 12 months, said Sharma. The group has invested as much as $8.6 billion in India, and has stakes in a number of companies preparing to come to market including e-commerce platform Meesho, said Sharma.