Accel set for 28x return as Urban Company IPO values stake at ₹1,500 cr

Venture capital firm Accel is poised to realise one of India’s largest startup returns as home services platform Urban Company’s initial public offering this week could deliver the investor nearly Rs 1,500 crore from a Rs 70 crore bet made a decade ago.
The Gurugram-based firm’s 14.52 crore shares, acquired at an average price of Rs 3.77 each starting in 2015, are valued at approximately Rs 1,500 crore at Urban Company’s IPO price band of Rs 98–103 per share — representing a 28.5-fold return.
The offering, which opens Wednesday and seeks to raise Rs 1,900 crore at a valuation of nearly Rs 14,790 crore, will test investor appetite for profitable Indian consumer internet companies as global public market conditions remain challenging. The grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 35 reflects the unofficial premium investors are willing to pay above the IPO price in the unregulated grey market, pointing to an expected listing gain of 33–35 per cent. Accel has no plans to exit the firm and will remain invested.
“This IPO represents far more than a financial outcome. It affirms that India can produce companies that combine category leadership with societal impact at scale,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi, partner at Accel. “What began as a $750,000 seed cheque has grown into a company that gives dignified livelihoods to tens of thousands of service professionals.”
Earlier this year, Urban Company reported a 38 per cent rise in operating revenue to Rs 1,144.5 crore for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The platform turned profitable during the year, posting a net profit of Rs 240 crore, compared with a Rs 93 crore loss in the previous year. The sharp turnaround in its bottom line was aided by a Rs 211 crore deferred tax credit. Even excluding the credit, the at-home services platform reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 28.6 crore, driven by strong revenue growth and operational efficiency.
When Accel backed Urban Company in January 2015, online service delivery was widely seen as a failed model globally. The consensus was that if it had not worked in the US, it would not succeed in India either. At the time, Urban Company had just three founders and a pitch deck. Accel saw in Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Khaitan, and Raghav Chandra a rare combination of ambition and discipline — a team capable of creating structure and trust in a deeply fragmented, informal market.
“Our conviction stemmed from their sheer clarity of thought, first-principles problem solving, and the courage to attempt something no one believed could work in India,” Chaturvedi said.
Accel viewed Urban Company as more than a business opportunity. Over 90 per cent of India’s workforce has historically remained in informal employment — invisible to gross domestic product (GDP) metrics, and lacking access to social security, credit, and structured career paths. This vast “grey-collar” segment has always been central to India’s consumption engine, yet excluded from its formal growth narrative.
The founding team believed that moving millions from fragmented, low-productivity informal work to structured service platforms could spark ripple effects: rising household incomes, deeper financial inclusion, and stronger consumer demand. These are critical drivers for sustaining India’s journey to becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy.
To realise this vision, Accel positioned itself as a strategic partner across multiple phases — from product-market fit to scaling operations and category expansion. It also provided support during Covid-19 disruptions and subsequent strategic resets. Beyond governance structures and unit economics, Accel connected Urban Company to a global network of operators and later-stage investors.
Chaturvedi said Urban Company’s model showed how technology could formalise an entire workforce layer — by providing training, safety nets, steady incomes, and upward mobility, while delivering high-quality, reliable services to a rapidly urbanising middle class.
This approach has paid off, with the Urban Company listing signalling a maturation of India’s consumer internet ecosystem. Chaturvedi said this validates Accel’s belief that world-class companies can emerge from India by reimagining large, informal industries — not just for consumers, but for the millions who serve them.
“Urban Company’s IPO underscores that India can produce companies that are profitable, resilient, and category-defining at scale,” he said. “It challenges the outdated narrative that Indian startups are only growth stories without profitability.”
He added that the IPO demonstrates how technology can transform large, unorganised sectors. Startups, he said, can achieve governance standards and operational discipline comparable to global peers, while India’s consumer economy leaves room to build platforms that create both shareholder value and societal impact.
Asked about Accel’s role post-IPO, Chaturvedi said the firm would continue as a long-term partner.
“We have always believed in being a long-term sounding board for founders — whether that’s in thinking through new categories, expanding internationally, or building deeper organisational capabilities,” he said. “In Urban Company’s case, the journey ahead is even more exciting: there are new categories to scale, new consumer behaviours to unlock, and new geographies to enter. We remain deeply invested in supporting the founders as they write the next chapter of this story.”