Record inflows into equity funds even as NFO contribution dwindles

This marks a sharp contrast with earlier trends. During 2024 and 2025, whenever monthly equity inflows crossed ₹30,000 crore, NFO collections typically formed a sizeable portion of the total. Between April 2024 and February 2026, there were 10 instances when monthly equity net inflows exceeded ₹30,000 crore. In seven of those months, NFOs accounted for more than 20 per cent of inflows, while in the remaining months, their contribution hovered around 10 per cent.