Record inflows into equity funds even as NFO contribution dwindles

This marks a sharp contrast with earlier trends. During 2024 and 2025, whenever monthly equity inflows crossed ₹30,000 crore, NFO collections typically formed a sizeable portion of the total. Between April 2024 and February 2026, there were 10 instances when monthly equity net inflows exceeded ₹30,000 crore. In seven of those months, NFOs accounted for more than 20 per cent of inflows, while in the remaining months, their contribution hovered around 10 per cent.
According to industry executives, the strong inflows into existing schemes in recent months reflect investment opportunities created by the market correction. “The record net inflows into active equity schemes over the past two months reflect several converging factors. Market volatility, driven by global macro uncertainty and sustained foreign institutional investor outflows, triggered a meaningful correction from recent peaks, making valuations relatively attractive across several pockets of the market,” said Suranjana Borthakur, head of distribution and strategic alliances at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).