Adani Green, ATGL cross 100-DMA after 7 mths; trading guide in Adani stocks

Shares of Adani Group can rally up to 20% from present levels, as key stocks - Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Total Gas crossed their key moving averages after a long-gap, technical charts show.

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group (Image: Bloomberg)