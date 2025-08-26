Anondita Medicare IPO closes today; subscription rises 128x, GMP at 48%

Anondita Medicare IPO subscription status Day 3: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Anondita Healthcare is set to conclude on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The ₹69.5 crore SME offering, which opened for subscription on Friday, August 22, has received a solid response from investors so far.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Anondita Healthcare IPO received bids for 443.5 million equity shares against 1.55 million shares on offer as of 01:15 PM on Tuesday. This reflects an oversubscription of 128.84 times.

Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved portion by 264.84 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid 159.67 times. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) quota was booked 16.8 times.

Anondita Medicare IPO GMP ALSO READ | Anlon Healthcare IPO opens today: Should you bid? Here's what analysts say According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, Anondita Medicare shares were trading at around ₹215, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹70 or 48.28 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹137 to ₹145. Anondita Medicare IPO details The public offering of Anondita Medicare comprises a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. The IPO is priced in the range of ₹137-145 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹2,90,000 to bid for two lots at the upper-end price.