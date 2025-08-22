Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$

Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 8 lower at 87.35 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee extended losses for the third straight session as traders turned their attention to the US Federal Reserve Chair's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. 
 
The domestic currency opened 8 lower at 87.35 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The unit has slipped 2.15 per cent in the current financial year and 2.02 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it fell around 0.3 per cent against the dollar.
 
The local unit ended lower in the previous session as importers and a large public sector bank stepped up dollar purchases, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. The currency could not break the 86.92 support, with dollar buying emerging on dips even as foreign portfolio investors bought Indian equities, Bhansali said. 
 
 
Uncertainty over the August 27 deadline for an additional 25 per cent US tariff on Indian exports weighed on sentiment, Bhansali said. "Exporters are expected to sell on any rise beyond 87.50, while importers may buy on dips below 87.00."
 
India said it will keep buying Russian oil despite the US's additional tariff set to take effect next week. However, New Delhi received rare support from China, which said it "firmly stands" with India on US President Donald Trump's tariffs.   

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi plans longer-tenor derivative products: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Managemen (DIPAM)

IDBI Bank divestment likely to close this FY: Dipam Secy Arunish Chawla

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee reverses gains ahead of Jackson Hole meet; ends lower at 87.27/$

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Zinka Logistics hits new high, zooms 133% against issue price in 9 months

IndusInd Bank's shares plummeted 19 per cent on Friday – the worst fall in over four years. The crash followed a day after the bank reported a sharp 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,325.45 crore.

Nazara Tech sheds ₹2,800 crore in M-cap despite no hit from RMG bill

 
Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 AM New York time in the central bank's annual Jackson Hole symposium.
 
Technically, strong support for the rupee is placed around 87.50–87.70 levels, while resistance is capped near 86.80, and a decisive break below these levels will dictate the next directional move, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities.
 
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth ₹31,025 crore at the overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Thursday against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore. 
 
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.05 per cent at 98.67.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices headed for weekly gains amid increasing signs that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were stalling. Brent crude price was down 0.12 per cent at 67.59 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.11 per cent at 63.45 per barrel, as of 9:02 AM IST. 
 

More From This Section

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dips 49 pts, Nifty holds 25,050 in pre-open; Rupee down 10 paise

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO gmp

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

Ajay Khandelwal, fund manager, Motilal Oswal AMC

GST 2.0, S&P upgrade may spur FII reweighting to India: Motilal Oswal AMCpremium

silver trading silver investment

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; key levels to watch

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares choppy, dollar steady as traders await Powell speech

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude highest Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon