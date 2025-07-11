Apollo Tyres shares down 3% as stock turns ex-dividend; Details here

Apollo Tyres share price slipped 3.1 per cent in trade on Friday on BSE, logging an intraday low at ₹457.5 per share on its ex-dividend date. The ex-dividend date is the cutoff date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the upcoming dividend.

At 10:58 AM, Apollo Tyres shares were trading lower by 2.93 per cent at ₹458.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 82,641.59. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹29,109.85 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹584.65 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹368 per share.

The board recommended the dividend of ₹5 per share (i.e. 500 per cent) on face value of ₹1 each for FY25, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. The company declared ₹5 per share final dividend after posting Q4FY25 numbers. In Q4, Apollo Tyres' net profit stood at ₹184.618 crore, registering a 47.8 per cent decline from Q4FY24 PAT of ₹354.08 crore. The tyre manufacturer also reported total income of ₹6,451.12 crore in the fourth quarter, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company had reported ₹6,332.52 crore as the total income during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's total expenses increased by 5.9 per cent to ₹6,072.67 crore, as it had reported ₹6,072.67 crore as total expenses in Q4 FY25. For FY25, the company's profit after tax has declined by 34.8 per cent to ₹1,121.32 crore, down from ₹1,721.86 crore for FY24. The company's total income for FY25 stood at ₹26,211.51 crore, registering a YoY growth of 2.5 per cent, up from ₹25,531.28 crore in FY24. The company reported an operating margin (EBITDA) of 13.04 per cent for the fourth quarter of FY25, a decline from 16.43 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4 FY24).