Apollo Tyres shares down 3% as stock turns ex-dividend; Details here

Apollo Tyres share price slip 3 per cent logging an intraday low at ₹457.5 per share on its ex-dividend date

Apollo Tyres
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Apollo Tyres share price slipped 3.1 per cent in trade on Friday on BSE, logging an intraday low at ₹457.5 per share on its ex-dividend date. The ex-dividend date is the cutoff date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the upcoming dividend.
 
At 10:58 AM, Apollo Tyres shares were trading lower by 2.93 per cent at ₹458.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 82,641.59. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹29,109.85 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹584.65 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹368 per share. 

Apollo Tyre dividend details 

The board recommended the dividend of ₹5 per share (i.e. 500 per cent) on face value of ₹1 each for FY25, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.
 
The company declared ₹5 per share final dividend after posting Q4FY25 numbers.  
 
In Q4, Apollo Tyres' net profit stood at ₹184.618 crore, registering a 47.8 per cent decline from Q4FY24 PAT of ₹354.08 crore. 
 
The tyre manufacturer also reported total income of ₹6,451.12 crore in the fourth quarter, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company had reported ₹6,332.52 crore as the total income during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The company's total expenses increased by 5.9 per cent to ₹6,072.67 crore, as it had reported ₹6,072.67 crore as total expenses in Q4 FY25. 
 
For FY25, the company's profit after tax has declined by 34.8 per cent to ₹1,121.32 crore, down from ₹1,721.86 crore for FY24.
 
The company's total income for FY25 stood at ₹26,211.51 crore, registering a YoY growth of 2.5 per cent, up from ₹25,531.28 crore in FY24.
 
The company reported an operating margin (EBITDA) of 13.04 per cent for the fourth quarter of FY25, a decline from 16.43 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4 FY24).
 
For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), the company reported an operating margin (Ebitda) of 13.67 per cent, down from 17.52 per cent in FY24.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

