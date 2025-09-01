Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Auto shares rise 3% on reporting Aug auto sales data; check details

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Bajaj Auto shares rose 3 per cent on Monday and logged an intra-day high at ₹8,855 per share on BSE. At 11:19 AM, Bajaj Auto’s share price was trading 2.6 per cent higher at ₹8,896 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 80,161.47. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,47,282.61 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹12,772.15 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹7,088.25.

Why were Bajaj Auto shares rising in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company released its August 2025 sales numbers. The company sold total units of 4,17,616 in August 2025, as compared to 3,97,804 units a year ago, up 5 per cent year-on-yera (Y-o-Y). 
 
In the two-wheeler segment, the auto company sold 3,41,887 units in August 2025, as compared to 3,35,178 a year ago, up 2 per cent  Y-o-Y. While exports increased 25 per cent Y-o-Y, domestic sale slipped 2 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
In the commercial vehicle segment, the company sold 75,729 units, as against  62,626 units a year ago, up 21 per cent. Its exports stood at 27,440 units, as against  17,420 units a year ago, up 58 per cent and domestic sales increased 7 per cent Y-o-Y to 48,289 units in August. 
 
In April to August 2025, the company sold 18,94,853 units, as against 18,54,029 units, up 2 per cent. 
 
In Q1, Bajaj Auto posted a Y-o-Y increase of 14 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,210 crore for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). The revenue from operation was also up by 10 per cent, reaching ₹13,133 crore.
 
Sequentially, the company’s net profit rose by 22 per cent while the revenue increased by 4 per cent.
 
Free cash flow generation was ₹1,200 crore in the quarter. Surplus funds stood at ₹16,726 crore after allocating ₹300 crore to Bajaj Auto Credit and ₹1,525 crore to Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands, to partly fund the KTM Austria transaction.
 
Premium motorcycles, three-wheelers, and Chetak recorded double-digit growth, driving the highest-ever Q1 revenue in the domestic market. Electric vehicles (EVs) now constitute over 20 per cent of domestic revenues compared to early teens same time last year, even as the first instances of supply disruption arising from the unavailability of rare-earth magnets started to surface later in the quarter, Bajaj said. The EV business has 10 per cent Ebitda, said Rakesh Sharma, executive director (ED), Bajaj Auto.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

