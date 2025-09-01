Anlon Healthcare IPO booked 7x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the chemical manufacturing company Anlon Healthcare is expected to be finalised on September 1, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Friday, August 29, and received a decent response from investors.

According to NSE data, Anlon Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.13 times, receiving bids for 94.7 million shares against 13.3 million shares on offer. The demand was led by retail investors, who subscribed to their reserved portion 47.3 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 10.61 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.07 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue. Steps to check Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status on BSE: Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown

Select 'Anlon Healthcare' from the list of available issues

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Fill in the Captcha for verification

Fill in the Captcha for verification

Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status Steps to check Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies - ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Select 'Anlon Healthcare' from the dropdown menu

Choose either the PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or PAN

Enter the relevant details based on the selected option

Enter the captcha code and click on 'Submit' button to view your allotment status Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Anlon Healthcare were trading at ₹93 in the grey market, commanding a premium of only ₹2 or 2.2 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹86 to ₹91.