Anlon Healthcare IPO booked 7x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Anlon Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.13 times, receiving bids for 94.7 million shares against 13.3 million shares on offer

Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status check
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the chemical manufacturing company Anlon Healthcare is expected to be finalised on September 1, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Friday, August 29, and received a decent response from investors. 
 
According to NSE data, Anlon Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.13 times, receiving bids for 94.7 million shares against 13.3 million shares on offer. The demand was led by retail investors, who subscribed to their reserved portion 47.3 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 10.61 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.07 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue.

Steps to check Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
  • Select 'Anlon Healthcare' from the list of available issues
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Fill in the Captcha for verification
  • Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
Check: Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status 

Steps to check Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

  • Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies - ipostatus.kfintech.com/
  • Select 'Anlon Healthcare' from the dropdown menu
  • Choose either the PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or PAN
  • Enter the relevant details based on the selected option
  • Enter the captcha code and click on 'Submit' button to view your allotment status

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Anlon Healthcare were trading at ₹93 in the grey market, commanding a premium of only ₹2 or 2.2 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹86 to ₹91.

Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date

Anlon Healthcare IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 26, and closed on Friday, August 29, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on September 2. Shares of Anlon Healthcare are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. 
 
Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for proposed expansion, repayment of debt, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

