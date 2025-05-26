BEML shares zoom 11% in trade after posting healthy Q4 results; Details

BEML share price zoomed 10.8 per cent in trade on Monday, May 26, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹4,117.70 per share on BSE. The stock extended rally for the second consecutive session after the company released its Q4 results. In two days, the scrip gained nearly 12 per cent.

BEML Q4 results 2025

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4Fy25) numbers on Friday after market hours. The company's consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹287.55 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹256.8 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,652.5 crore, from ₹1,513.6 crore a year ago.

Its current order book as of March 31, 2025, stood at ₹1,035 crore and ₹1,564 crore worth of orders were executed during Q4.

The company's total inventory for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,379.36 crore as compared to ₹ 2,255.9 crore a year ago.

In an exchange filing, BEML disclosed that it has advanced ₹73.76 crore to the MAMC consortium—formed with Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)—for acquiring specified assets of Mining & Allied Machinery Corporation Ltd (MAMC), which is under liquidation. BEML holds a 48 per cent stake in the consortium.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Divi's Labs share up 4%, hits record high on inking supply deal; details Additionally, a subsidiary, MAMC Industries Ltd, was incorporated for the intended joint venture, to which BEML has advanced ₹605.38 crore.

About BEML

BEML Limited is a multi-technology ‘Schedule A’ company under the Ministry of Defence, which plays a pivotal role in serving India’s core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining, and Construction. BEML operates in three verticals namely Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, Palakkad. BEML has a strong R&D infrastructure.