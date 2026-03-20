Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Vedanta, PFC, 10 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks, stock-split, bonus issue: Shares of Vedanta, Angel One, Power Finance Corporation, Castrol India, Samvardhana Motherson International, and 7 other companies are likely to remain in the spotlight during the next week’s trading session, from Monday, March 23, 2026, to Friday, March 27, 2026, following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and sub-division (stock-split).

Other companies to feature in the list include India Glycols, Kilitch Drugs India, Times Green Energy (India), Gujarat Intrux, Manbro Industries, V2 Retail, and Avax Apparels and Ornaments.

BSE data shows that among them, shares of Castrol India, India Glycols, Power Finance Corporation, Gujarat Intrux, Angel One, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Vedanta are set to trade ex-dividend next week, while Kilitch Drugs India and Times Green Energy (India) will trade ex-date for bonus issues. Further, Manbro Industries, V2 Retail, and Avax Apparels and Ornaments will trade ex-date for sub-division (stock-split).

Vedanta has informed the exchanges that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Monday, March 23, 2026, to consider and approve the third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders, if the dividend is declared, is Saturday, March 28, 2026. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Castrol India March 23, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5.25 March 23, 2026 India Glycols March 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 March 23, 2026 Power Finance Corporation March 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.25 March 23, 2026 Kilitch Drugs India March 24, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 March 24, 2026 Times Green Energy (India) March 24, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 March 24, 2026 Gujarat Intrux March 25, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 March 25, 2026 Manbro Industries March 25, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- March 25, 2026 V2 Retail March 25, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- March 26, 2026 Angel One March 27, 2026 Interim Dividend March 27, 2026 Avax Apparels and Ornaments March 27, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹5/- March 27, 2026 Samvardhana Motherson International March 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.3500 March 27, 2026 Vedanta March 27, 2026 Interim Dividend March 28, 2026 (Source: BSE) Angel One has announced that its board of directors will consider the declaration of the second interim dividend for FY 2025-26 by circular resolution. The record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders for the second interim dividend is Friday, March 27, 2026, subject to board approval.

Stocks trading ex-date for bonus issues Kilitch Drugs India has announced a bonus equity issue in the ratio of 1:1 (one bonus share for every one existing share). The company has fixed Tuesday, March 24, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the bonus shares. Times Green Energy (India) has announced a bonus issue in the proportion of 1:1 (one new fully paid equity share for every one existing fully paid share). The record date is fixed as Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to determine eligible shareholders. Stocks trading ex-date for sub-division (stock-split) Manbro Industries has declared a subdivision of one equity share of face value ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each. The record date for the same, the company said, has been fixed as Wednesday, March 25, 2026.