Dividend stocks: GAIL, ONGC, CAMS, 24 others to remain in focus today
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they turn ex-date on Friday, February 7, 2025Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
Dividend Stocks: Shares of GAIL (India)
, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
, NLC India, Nestle India, Marico, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and 21 other companies are expected to remain in focus during today's trading session after announcing interim dividends for their shareholders. According to BSE data, these companies' shares are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, February 7, 2024.
Among these listed companies, CAMS
, and Nestle India
have announced the highest interim dividends at Rs 17.50 and Rs 14.25 per share, respectively. Both companies have fixed Friday, February 7, 2024, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend payouts.
Meanwhile, state-owned GAIL (India) and ONGC have declared interim dividends
of Rs 6.50 and Rs 5 per share, respectively, and have also set Friday, February 7, 2024, as the record date for dividend eligibility.
Here is the complete list of stocks that are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 7, 2024:
| Company
| Ex-date
| Announcemnet
| Record date
| BANARAS BEADS
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.25
| 08 Feb 2025
| Computer Age Management Services
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 17.50
| 07 Feb 2025
| Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.30
| 07 Feb 2025
| Clean Science and Technology
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 07 Feb 2025
| Epigral
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
| 07 Feb 2025
| GAIL (INDIA)
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50
| 07 Feb 2025
| Gateway Distriparks
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.75
| 07 Feb 2025
| Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 8.95
| 07 Feb 2025
| HIKAL
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60
| 08 Feb 2025
| J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 8.50
| 08 Feb 2025
| Jasch Gauging Technologies
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 07 Feb 2025
| Jindal Stainless
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Re - 1
| 08 Feb 2025
| Julien Agro Infratech
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.050
| 07 Feb 2025
| Kirloskar Pneumatic Co
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50
| 07 Feb 2025
| K.P.R. Mill
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
| 07 Feb 2025
| Marico
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50
| 07 Feb 2025
| Nestle India
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 14.25
| 07 Feb 2025
| NLC India
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
| 07 Feb 2025
| Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 07 Feb 2025
| Power Grid Corporation of India
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.25
| 07 Feb 2025
| Quess Corp
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 07 Feb 2025
| Shanthi Gears
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 07 Feb 2025
| Shyam Metalics and Energy
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.25
| 07 Feb 2025
| Steelcast
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.80
| 07 Feb 2025
| Tube Investments of India
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 07 Feb 2025
| Vaibhav Global
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
| 08 Feb 2025
| Wonder Electricals
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10
| 07 Feb 2025
The ex-date and record date are crucial in determining dividend eligibility. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date is when companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.