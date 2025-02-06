Dividend stocks: GAIL, ONGC, CAMS, 24 others to remain in focus today

Dividend Stocks: Shares of GAIL (India), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) , NLC India, Nestle India, Marico, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and 21 other companies are expected to remain in focus during today's trading session after announcing interim dividends for their shareholders. According to BSE data, these companies' shares are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, February 7, 2024.

Among these listed companies, CAMS, and Nestle India have announced the highest interim dividends at Rs 17.50 and Rs 14.25 per share, respectively. Both companies have fixed Friday, February 7, 2024, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend payouts. Meanwhile, state-owned GAIL (India) and ONGC have declared interim dividends of Rs 6.50 and Rs 5 per share, respectively, and have also set Friday, February 7, 2024, as the record date for dividend eligibility.

Here is the complete list of stocks that are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 7, 2024: Company Ex-date Announcemnet Record date BANARAS BEADS 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.25 08 Feb 2025 Computer Age Management Services 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 17.50 07 Feb 2025 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.30 07 Feb 2025 Clean Science and Technology 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 07 Feb 2025 Epigral 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 07 Feb 2025 GAIL (INDIA) 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50 07 Feb 2025 Gateway Distriparks 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.75 07 Feb 2025 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 8.95 07 Feb 2025 HIKAL 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60 08 Feb 2025 J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 8.50 08 Feb 2025 Jasch Gauging Technologies 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 07 Feb 2025 Jindal Stainless 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 08 Feb 2025 Julien Agro Infratech 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.050 07 Feb 2025 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50 07 Feb 2025 K.P.R. Mill 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 07 Feb 2025 Marico 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50 07 Feb 2025 Nestle India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 14.25 07 Feb 2025 NLC India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 07 Feb 2025 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 07 Feb 2025 Power Grid Corporation of India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.25 07 Feb 2025 Quess Corp 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 07 Feb 2025 Shanthi Gears 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 07 Feb 2025 Shyam Metalics and Energy 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.25 07 Feb 2025 Steelcast 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.80 07 Feb 2025 Tube Investments of India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 07 Feb 2025 Vaibhav Global 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 08 Feb 2025 Wonder Electricals 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10 07 Feb 2025

The ex-date and record date are crucial in determining dividend eligibility. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date is when companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.