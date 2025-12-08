Dynamatic Technologies soars 7% on signing new pact with Dassault Aviation
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Dynamatic Technologies share price today
Shares of Dynamatic Technologies rallied 7 per cent to ₹9,030 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade s the company signed a new agreement with Dassault Aviation to build and assemble full rear fuselage of 'Falcon 6X' business jet.
Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies signs new agreement
Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies have entered into a strategic agreement for the manufacturing and assembly of the complete rear fuselage (Section 5) for Dassault's latest business jet, 'Falcon 6X'.
This comes after the company successfully industrialised the jet's rear fuel tank, which is already in production and being delivered. The deal increases the company's workshare in the 'Falcon 6X' programme and supports Make in India by boosting local aerospace manufacturing, it said in a press release.
'Falcon 6X' is recognized globally for its exceptional range, comfort, and advanced technology. Dassault Aviation's ongoing efforts to collaborate with premier suppliers like Dynamatic underscores its dedication to innovation and manufacturing excellence, it added.
ICICI Securities on Dynamatic Technologies
The new task makes the company a bigger and more trusted partner in Dassault's global supply chain as taking full responsibility for the rear fuselage gives the company higher value work and long-term business visibility.
"It also shows growing trust in the company for complex aerostructure manufacturing. The aerospace segment has been continuously performing well for the company and, with a large segmental order book, is poised for strong execution going forward," ICICI Securities said in a note. ALSO READ | SpiceJet surges 14% on heavy volumes in subdued market; here's why
Company outlook
The company said the aerospace segment is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory, supported by the ramp-up of ongoing programs and India's increasing integration into global aerospace manufacturing. Expanding opportunities in regional connectivity, defence modernization, and sustainable aviation continue to create a favorable demand environment.
The company's focus remains on industrialising secured programs, strengthening manufacturing engineering capabilities, and developing new airframe assemblies and detail parts to unlock revenue potential and enhance long-term margins.
The outlook for Indian Hydraulics market remains positive, supported by infrastructure investments, farm mechanization, GST rate reductions, and government initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti and the Smart Cities Mission. Although European market conditions continue to be challenging, improving domestic demand and localization efforts are expected to drive a gradual recovery in margins, the company said.
It added that the company's focus is on rationalizing product lines between Bangalore and Swindon to enhance cost efficiency and streamline operations. The company will continue to strengthen aftermarket penetration, implement value engineering, and optimize processes to improve margins and support sustainable growth in the coming quarters.
