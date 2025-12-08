Dynamatic Technologies share price today

Shares of Dynamatic Technologies rallied 7 per cent to ₹9,030 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade s the company signed a new agreement with Dassault Aviation to build and assemble full rear fuselage of 'Falcon 6X' business jet.

FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 10:27 AM, Dynamatic Technologies stock was trading 6 per cent higher at ₹9,016 on the BSE. The market price of the smallcap company had hit a 52-week high of ₹9,851.15 on November 19, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 85,461 at the time of writing this report.

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies signs new agreement Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies have entered into a strategic agreement for the manufacturing and assembly of the complete rear fuselage (Section 5) for Dassault's latest business jet, 'Falcon 6X'. This comes after the company successfully industrialised the jet's rear fuel tank, which is already in production and being delivered. The deal increases the company's workshare in the 'Falcon 6X' programme and supports Make in India by boosting local aerospace manufacturing, it said in a press release. 'Falcon 6X' is recognized globally for its exceptional range, comfort, and advanced technology. Dassault Aviation's ongoing efforts to collaborate with premier suppliers like Dynamatic underscores its dedication to innovation and manufacturing excellence, it added.

ICICI Securities on Dynamatic Technologies The new task makes the company a bigger and more trusted partner in Dassault's global supply chain as taking full responsibility for the rear fuselage gives the company higher value work and long-term business visibility. ALSO READ | SpiceJet surges 14% on heavy volumes in subdued market; here's why "It also shows growing trust in the company for complex aerostructure manufacturing. The aerospace segment has been continuously performing well for the company and, with a large segmental order book, is poised for strong execution going forward," ICICI Securities said in a note. Company outlook The company said the aerospace segment is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory, supported by the ramp-up of ongoing programs and India's increasing integration into global aerospace manufacturing. Expanding opportunities in regional connectivity, defence modernization, and sustainable aviation continue to create a favorable demand environment.