Home / Markets / News / Dynamatic Technologies soars 7% on signing new pact with Dassault Aviation

Dynamatic Technologies soars 7% on signing new pact with Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic have entered into a strategic agreement for the manufacturing and assembly of the complete rear fuselage (Section 5) for Dassault's latest business jet, 'Falcon 6X'

Dassault Reliance Aerospace expects a windfall from Indo-France Rafale deal
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Dynamatic Technologies share price today

 
Shares of Dynamatic Technologies rallied 7 per cent to ₹9,030 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade s the company signed a new agreement with Dassault Aviation to build and assemble full rear fuselage of 'Falcon 6X' business jet. 
 
At 10:27 AM, Dynamatic Technologies stock was trading 6 per cent higher at ₹9,016 on the BSE. The market price of the smallcap company had hit a 52-week high of ₹9,851.15 on November 19, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 85,461 at the time of writing this report.  FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies signs new agreement

 
Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies have entered into a strategic agreement for the manufacturing and assembly of the complete rear fuselage (Section 5) for Dassault's latest business jet, 'Falcon 6X'. 
 
This comes after the company successfully industrialised the jet's rear fuel tank, which is already in production and being delivered. The deal increases the company's workshare in the 'Falcon 6X' programme and supports Make in India by boosting local aerospace manufacturing, it said in a press release.
 
'Falcon 6X' is recognized globally for its exceptional range, comfort, and advanced technology. Dassault Aviation's ongoing efforts to collaborate with premier suppliers like Dynamatic underscores its dedication to innovation and manufacturing excellence, it added.

ICICI Securities on Dynamatic Technologies

 
The new task makes the company a bigger and more trusted partner in Dassault's global supply chain as taking full responsibility for the rear fuselage gives the company higher value work and long-term business visibility. 
 
"It also shows growing trust in the company for complex aerostructure manufacturing. The aerospace segment has been continuously performing well for the company and, with a large segmental order book, is poised for strong execution going forward," ICICI Securities said in a note.  ALSO READ | SpiceJet surges 14% on heavy volumes in subdued market; here's why

Company outlook

 
The company said the aerospace segment is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory, supported by the ramp-up of ongoing programs and India's increasing integration into global aerospace manufacturing. Expanding opportunities in regional connectivity, defence modernization, and sustainable aviation continue to create a favorable demand environment.
 
The company's focus remains on industrialising secured programs, strengthening manufacturing engineering capabilities, and developing new airframe assemblies and detail parts to unlock revenue potential and enhance long-term margins.
 
The outlook for Indian Hydraulics market remains positive, supported by infrastructure investments, farm mechanization, GST rate reductions, and government initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti and the Smart Cities Mission. Although European market conditions continue to be challenging, improving domestic demand and localization efforts are expected to drive a gradual recovery in margins, the company said.
 
It added that the company's focus is on rationalizing product lines between Bangalore and Swindon to enhance cost efficiency and streamline operations. The company will continue to strengthen aftermarket penetration, implement value engineering, and optimize processes to improve margins and support sustainable growth in the coming quarters.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Buying gold jewellery for investment? Not a good idea, says this Kotak note

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 26,100; SmallCaps underperform; India VIX up 3%

Nifty SmallCap tests 200-DMA; analysts see more pain ahead for the index

Ashoka Buildcon jumps 6% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

HFCL shares rise 4% on bagging ₹656 crore export orders; details

Topics :The Smart InvestorDynamatic TechnologiesDassualt Systemesstock market tradingMarket trendsMarkets

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story