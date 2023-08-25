Elevated inflation trends may dig a deeper hole for FMCG stocks: Analysts

Renewed inflationary pressures, led by spike in prices of vegetables and cereals, have cast a spell on equity markets in the past one month.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices have declined up to 2 per cent during the period, clipping the 13-per cent rally from March lows, shows data by ACE Equity.



Typically, investors consider shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies as defensive bets, putting their weight behind them in a falling market.

This time, however, the FMCG pack has been among the top sectoral losers, with the Nifty FMCG index declining 1.3 per cent over the past one month. Banks, and Oil and Gas indices were the other laggards.



Going ahead, analysts see no relief for the consumer sector in the near-term as prolonged inflation would dent demand recovery.

Those at Prabhudas Lilladher remain 'underweight' on the consumer sector as they see staples like cereals and pulses offering no relief in the near-term.



“Hardening of international crop prices and subdued sowing domestically will keep cost pressures elevated for related companies. Moreover, rich valuations and probability of delay in demand recovery makes us cautious on the sector," the brokerage firm said in a recent note.

In July, India's headline consumer price inflation surged to a 15-month high of 7.4 per cent after staying below 6 per cent upper tolerance band for three months.



Inflation in the food category more-than-doubled to 10.6 per cent driven by a 37 per cent surge in vegetable prices on an annual basis, 13.3 per cent rise in pulses, and 13.04 per cent in cereals.

Prices of crude oil and palm oil, too, saw up to 20 per cent jump from June lows.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on its part, has raised the CPI inflation target to 5.4 per cent for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) from 5.1 per cent predicted earlier.

At the bourses, investors have shunned related stocks with shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Britannia Industries, Godrej Consumer, Tata Consumer, and Nestle India dropping in the range of 1-11 per cent in a month.



“We expect cereal-driven food inflation to have a bearing on food companies dealing with biscuits and noodles in the near-term. Thus, we may see margins of players like Britannia and Nestle India to be affected in the near-term," said Ajay Thakur, research analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.

El Nino casts cloud

Cumulative rainfall has been below 6 per cent long period average (LPA) in August. Analysts opine the prevalence of El-Nino could turn out to be a potential potboiler, affecting demand in the coming months.



"Though volume growth has seen a recovery from two consecutive quarters, it continues to remain at subdued levels. Going ahead, since most of the days in August were dry, we expect the pace of rural demand recovery to be limited," said Preeyam Tolia, senior research analyst tracking the sector at Axis Securities.

Investment rationale

Against this backdrop, analysts expect recovery in rural demand and sustained urban demand in the backdrop of a benign inflation environment to push volume growth in the quarters ahead.

That said, analysts think the upcoming festive season during the third quarter of FY24 (Q3-FY24) will likely see an improved demand environment, which would bode well for consumer players in the medium term.