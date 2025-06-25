Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt to set up electronics manufacturing cluster worth ₹417 cr in Noida

Govt to set up electronics manufacturing cluster worth ₹417 cr in Noida

The cluster will be developed by YEIDA over 200 acres and aims to attract ₹2,500 crore in investments while generating 15,000 jobs with plug-and-play infra for MSMEs and startups

The ministry noted that projects under the EMC scheme have so far attracted 520 companies and generated over 86,000 jobs.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has approved the setting up of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of ₹417 crore, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a press release.
 
The cluster will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and will span 200 acres. It is expected to attract investments worth approximately ₹2,500 crore.
 
“The project will lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and generate 15,000 jobs. It is fully in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government’s sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit Bharat,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Information Technology Minister.
 

Sectoral focus and facilities for MSMEs and startups

The EMC 2.0 cluster will cater to manufacturing needs in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive and industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment. Startups and MSMEs will benefit from access to plug-and-play infrastructure and shared facilities. 

Infrastructure under the project includes factory sheds, electricity, water supply, sewage treatment, hostels, skill development centres, and health centres. “This will help reduce infrastructure and logistics costs,” the ministry added.

Strategic location and connectivity

The cluster site is well-connected by road, rail, and air, situated along the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and the under-construction Palwal–Khurja Expressway. It is close to major transport hubs such as a railway station and the upcoming Jewar International Airport. Additionally, it is near other industrial zones including the Medical Device Park, MSME and Apparel Park, and the Aviation Hub.

Past achievements and current investments

The ministry noted that projects under the EMC scheme have so far attracted 520 companies and generated over 86,000 jobs. “So far, around ₹30,000 crore have been invested in the projects under the EMC scheme,” it stated.
 
Earlier this month, Dixon Technologies received a letter of intent for 22.5 acres in YEIDA’s EMC located in Sector 10 near the upcoming Noida International Airport. The company plans to establish a manufacturing unit for mobile phones, consumer electronics, telecom equipment, lighting products, and white goods. It is the third company to join the hub. 
 

Electronics Electronics manufacturing noida

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

