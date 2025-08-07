Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bluestone Jewellery IPO opens on Aug 11: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Bluestone Jewellery IPO opens on Aug 11: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Bluestone Jewellery has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹492 to ₹517 per equity share

ipo market listing share market

Bluestone Jewellery IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bluestone Jewellery IPO: Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, a digital-first jewellery brand, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, August 14, 2025. The ₹1,540.65 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 15.9 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.9 million equity shares. Accel India, Saama Capital, Kalaari Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, Sunil Kant Munjal and other partners of Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures are the selling shareholders. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), up to 75 per cent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.
 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Bluestone Jewellery were trading at ₹552, commanding a premium of ₹35 or 6.8 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹492 to ₹517 on Thursday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Bluestone Jewellery IPO price band, lot size

Bluestone Jewellery has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹492 to ₹517 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 29 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,993 to bid for one lot, at the upper price band.

Bluestone Jewellery IPO key dates

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Shares of Bluestone Jewellery will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.   ALSO READ: Highway Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription nears 100x, GMP up 57%

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recovers from day's low; down 350 pts; BHEL slips 6%, NSDL up 19%

IPO

BLT Logistics IPO oversubscribed 504x; check allotment status, latest GMP

IPO

Highway Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription nears 100x, GMP up 57%

JSW Cement IPO

JSW Cement IPO opens: Analyst bet on growth potential; should you apply?

initial public offering, IPO

All Time Plastics IPO opens today; GMP up 9%; should you subscribe?

Bluestone Jewellery IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.

Bluestone Jewellery IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 

About Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle offers contemporary lifestyle diamond, gold, platinum and studded jewellery under their flagship brand, BlueStone. It is an omnichannel jewellery brand and retails its products through its website, mobile application available on iOS and Google Play Store, and a pan-India network of stores. As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 275 stores in 117 cities, including franchise stores, across 26 states and Union Territories in India. The company focuses on designing jewellery for women, men and couples between the ages of 25 and 45 years who have a tendency to discover brands through social media or online channels.

More From This Section

BSE, stock market, sensex

Sensex, Nifty fall as Trump hikes tariffs, FIIs sell; what should you do?

Wine glasses, wine, glass

This wine maker's share price dips 6% as Q1 profit nosedives 87% YoY

Divi's Laboratories, Divis

Divi's Labs falls 4% after Q1 miss, analysts trim estimates; check details

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen slip up to 5%. Why shrimp stocks under pressure?

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressurepremium

Topics : Stock Market IPOs IPO market Bluestone Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon