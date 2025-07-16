Here's why Network 18 share price is buzzing in trade today; details here

Network 18 share price: was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with the stock surging up to 14.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹64.12 per share. Network 18 share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with the stock surging up to 14.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹64.12 per share.

Network 18 Q1 results

Network 18 posted a consolidated profit of ₹148.9 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), from a net loss of ₹195.4 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY25).

The company's revenue from operations, however, fell to ₹467.9 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹3,140.9 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). "Revenue for the quarter declined on a Y-o-Y basis as the base quarter had a healthy contribution of election-linked advertising," the company said. Network 18 also posted exception items of ₹150.6 crore in the quarter under review. In other developments, Network18 emerged as the leading digital news network in India, reaching over 300 million users monthly across its native and social platforms.

It also retained its position as the country’s largest TV news network, with viewership share rising by 220 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by strong growth in regional markets. The network continues to dominate in key categories, including Hindi and English general news, English business news, and Marathi. It holds a strong No. 2 position in the Bengali and Kannada segments as well. Moneycontrol Pro remains India’s top subscription-based financial platform with over 1 million paid users, while Firstpost saw video views more than double Y-o-Y. Strengthening its focus on premium content, Network18 also launched three new subscription products: CNBC-TV18 ACCESS, Moneycontrol Super Pro, and CNBC-TV18 Prime.

Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of Network18, said: "Another quarter of strong operating performance, however, persisting macro-economic headwinds meant that it did not translate into a commensurate financial performance. Our steady progress across operating metrics over the last few quarters is a testimony to our vision for the business and the strategic execution of our plans. Our new product launches highlight our forward-looking approach and our endeavor to continue diversifying our business and build new avenues of growth." About Network 18 Network18 is a media conglomerate, with a vast portfolio spanning television broadcasting, digital content, print, and allied businesses.