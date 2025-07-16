Here's why Network 18 share price is buzzing in trade today; details here

It also retained its position as the country’s largest TV news network, with viewership share rising by 220 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by strong growth in regional markets.
The network continues to dominate in key categories, including Hindi and English general news, English business news, and Marathi. It holds a strong No. 2 position in the Bengali and Kannada segments as well.
Moneycontrol Pro remains India’s top subscription-based financial platform with over 1 million paid users, while Firstpost saw video views more than double Y-o-Y.
Strengthening its focus on premium content, Network18 also launched three new subscription products: CNBC-TV18 ACCESS, Moneycontrol Super Pro, and CNBC-TV18 Prime.
Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of Network18, said: "Another quarter of strong operating performance, however, persisting macro-economic headwinds meant that it did not translate into a commensurate financial performance. Our steady progress across operating metrics over the last few quarters is a testimony to our vision for the business and the strategic execution of our plans. Our new product launches highlight our forward-looking approach and our endeavor to continue diversifying our business and build new avenues of growth."
About Network 18
Network18 is a media conglomerate, with a vast portfolio spanning television broadcasting, digital content, print, and allied businesses.
As a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, Network18 holds a strong position in the country's media landscape.
Its broadcasting arm includes popular channels like CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, and CNN-News18, along with a wide array of regional news channels that cater to diverse linguistic audiences across India.
The group also boasts a robust digital presence through platforms such as Moneycontrol, News18, and Firstpost.
Beyond news, its interests extend into entertainment via Viacom18, movies, mobile content, and e-commerce.
With its expansive reach across traditional and digital platforms, Network18 has cemented its status as a leading media and entertainment powerhouse in India.
